Heading into the final stretch of 2021, some big players in Southern California are looking forward and focusing on new long-term strategies. Beverly Hills-based investment firm Kennedy Wilson announced that Gary Palmer has been appointed as the newest president of its commercial investment group, which will assist in raising third-party capital for investments. Before joining Kennedy Wilson, Palmer was a managing principal at Westbrook Partners, and he also spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley, where he ran the firm’s West Coast real estate investment banking businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO