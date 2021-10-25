Watch the Circuit des Yeux Tiny Desk Concert

The beloved Canadian dream-poppers Alvvays have not played a show since the pandemic began, and they haven’t put out an album since 2017’s Antisocialites. (Please, we’re dying here…) But there’s some good news on both fronts: Alvvays opened for the Strokes at their concert in Los Angeles last night, and they debuted two new songs. Per Setlist.fm, those songs are called “Many Mirrors” and “After The Earthquake,” and presumably they will appear on a new Alvvays album, whenever that happens to materialize. This weekend, the band is playing a Halloween show in San Francisco, and perhaps they will bring along a few more new songs? One can only hope. Check out footage from the show below.

