Watch the Circuit des Yeux Tiny Desk Concert

By Treble staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Circuit des Yeux released the excellent -io, an album we called “a complete and cohesive work, a breathtaking and ambitious act of catharsis”. And today, Haley Fohr and company have shared their NPR Tiny Desk Concert, recorded at the May...

