When something stands the test of time, it often becomes a legend. The Hubcap Pyramid (or do you call it The Hubcap Tree?) has certainly stood the test of time. For, literally, generations, the Hubcap Pyramid has stood on the south side of the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) in Hamilton Township - near the intersection of the Pike and Weymouth-Malaga Road.. As cars pass by, kids from the back seat plead for Dad to honk the horn!

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO