FOXBORO — It was the spark that lit the blaze that torched the Jets and set Gillette Stadium on fire. Kendrick Bourne’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the first quarter was the first sign Sunday’s game would not be just another afternoon in New England. Starting with their receiver-to-receiver connection, the Patriots unloaded 54 points on the hapless Jets, fourth-most in franchise history. The Pats didn’t so much as bludgeon the Jets as fool them, over and over again.

