Nashville, TN

Getaway driver arrested following South Nashville armed robbery

By Laura Schweizer
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man driving the getaway vehicle associated with an armed robbery in South Nashville on Sunday night was arrested.

Just after 10 p.m., officials responded to an aggravated robbery at Quik Stop Super Mercado at 327 Plus Park Blvd. According to an arrest warrant, an unknown thief pulled out a gun, demanded money, and left with $1,500 and the victim’s phone. The suspect then reportedly got into a dark SUV and left.

TN Senator, Nashville club owner indicted on campaign finance charges

Officials were able to identify a partial tag number for the getaway vehicle by looking at surveillance video, which also reportedly showed the unknown suspect getting in and out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

James Alexander (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers spotted the possible suspect’s vehicle near 1191 Murfreesboro Pike with James Alexander, 60, behind the wheel. Detectives detained Alexander and transported him to the Hermitage Precinct to be interviewed.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

Arrest affidavits say that Alexander told police he dropped off the unknown suspect and picked him up after the robbery.

Alexander now faces an aggravated robbery charge, with a $75,000 bond.

