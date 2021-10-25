CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacOS Monterey: Apple releases new operating system for computers and makes it available to download now

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Apple has released Monterey , the latest version of MacOS.

The new software comes with a range of features, many of which have already been seen in iOS 15, which was released last month. They include updates to apps such as Messages and Safari, “Focus” tools that let you block out specific notifications and new FaceTime features including the option to watch films together.

That feature, named SharedPlay, has been repeatedly delayed, apparently amid problems having it ready on time. But it now seems to be ready, with Apple announcing that its Fitness+ service will be taking advantage of it from today.

Some features are still missing, however. One of Monterey’s biggest new features was Universal Control, which allows Macs and iPads to be controlled from the same keyboard – but Apple has said that it will not be available until later this year.

As ever, the update can be easily downloaded through the Mac itself. It can be done by opening up System Preferences and choosing the Software Update option, where the upgrade process can be started.

Users are advised to backup their computer before getting started, just in case of any issues.

Not all Macs will be able to run the new software, even if they are compatible with the existing Big Sur. Most of the computers that have lost support were made in 2013 or 2014.

Some features – such as the addition of Portrait Mode in FaceTime, and new features in Maps – require Apple’s latest M1-powered computers to use.

The launch of Monterey comes soon after the release of new versions of the MacBook Pro, which includes Apple’s latest “M1 Pro” and “M1 Max” chips .

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

