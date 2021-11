The Panthers designated Burris (groin) to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Burris will return to practice Wednesday, which will start the 21-day period for him to be added to the active roster. If he isn't, then he will revert back to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he wasn't sure if Burris would be healthy enough to play in Week 8, so his return will most likely take place in Week 9.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO