Apple TV+ has announced that the M. Night Shyamalan horror drama Servant will return for its third season on Friday, January 21, 2022, with the first teaser trailer for the show also revealed! The 10-episode third season will debut new episodes weekly on the streaming platform, debuting every Friday. Created by Tony Basgallop the series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell star alongside Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, season three of the series brings in new cast member Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot, GLOW). Check out the trailer below!

