Windows 11 requires a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 as part of its hardware requirements, but only a very select handful of people will ever need to buy a physical module for their motherboard. Chances are extremely high you don’t need one—the vast majority of users can use firmware TPM instead, and everyone else with unsupported hardware is better off running Windows 10 as it is. But if you’re determined to seek one anyway, having less competition is a good thing. Finding a TPM is still rough-going at the moment.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO