Many in Gen Z would like to be their own boss. Here are some steps to make that dream a reality. Are you thinking of starting your own business? Well, it turns out, you are not alone. When it comes to the entrepreneurial spirit, research has shown that it is alive and kicking among America’s recent college graduates. According to a study by MAVY Poll and The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), 70% of college graduates would like to start their own business due to the freedom of being their own boss. Additionally, 53% of them said they are likely to start their own business in the future. While the process can be challenging and intense, it does come with a long list of perks — if done right and while armed with the right tools.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO