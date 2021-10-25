CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention. In a letter sent to Tesla...

www.wdrb.com

