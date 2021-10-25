Hardware-grade enterprise authentication without hardware: new SIM security solution for IAM

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Joint Offering That Performs up to 48x Faster Than Other Analytics Solutions. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Xilinx, Inc. on a solution to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible for enterprises to accelerate insight while reducing costs and resources. The bundled solution, which is comprised of HPE ProLiant servers using Xilinx accelerator cards and TigerGraph’s native parallel graph database, delivers 48x faster time-to-insight and an 18% boost in accuracy, providing more effective real time analytics for things like fraud detection, customer360, and supply chain optimization in manufacturing. Now any company can easily load, process, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to find key relationships within data and realize the full transformative potential of graph analytics.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO