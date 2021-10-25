CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardware-grade enterprise authentication without hardware: new SIM security solution for IAM

By noreply@blogger.com (The Hacker News)
wpguynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average cost of a data breach, according to the latest research by IBM, now stands at USD 4.24 million, the highest reported. The leading cause? Compromised credentials, often caused by human error. Although these findings continue to show an upward trend in the wrong direction, the challenge itself is not...

wpguynews.com

helpnetsecurity.com

Multi-factor authentications soar as enterprises move away from passwords to secure hybrid workers

Enterprises are taking steps to move away from passwords and adopting low-friction authentication methods to protect the hybrid workforce, a Cisco’s Duo Security report reveals. Multi-factor authentications increased significantly. While the total number of multi-factor authentications increased 39% in the past year, biometric authentications grew even faster at 48%. The...
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

HP Introduces New Portfolio of Meeting Room Hardware

HP is launching a new portfolio of easy-to-deploy conferencing and collaboration solutions designed for hybrid work, including meeting room systems and HP PCs enhanced with collaboration tools. The company is calling the new line of products HP Presence, and it includes conference room technologies like a mini conferencing PC, intelligent...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The future of hardware isolation for mobile devices

SafeCase, our smartphone-coupled security device, serves as an ExoComputer: a secondary, special-purpose computing device to the smartphone. At first blush, the concept of an independent, security-focused system parallel to the mobile device may seem straight out of left field. But viewed in context, the ExoComputer represents an architectural evolution that builds upon the established concept of the trusted execution environment, isolating a smartphone’s critical security operations from attacks against the device’s user-facing environment.
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Arm offers cloud-based virtual Cortex-M hardware, and a security framework

To allow early software development, Arm is offering cloud-based simulation of some of its standard Cortex-M SoC configurations. At the same time, it has created a standards-based model for creating secure IoT devices built around Cortex-M processors. Cloud-based SoC emulation for Cortex-M Dubbed ‘Arm Virtual Hardware’, the cloud-based simulators are...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Arm expands offerings in IoT, virtual hardware, and 5G

Arm is releasing new chip design offerings in the internet of things (IoT), virtual hardware, and 5G sectors. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based Arm designs the architecture that other licensed chip makers use to build their chips. Arm likes to make it easier for those licensees to come up with their applications and create a foundation for an IoT economy.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Supply Chain Security Discussion Shifts to Hardware Standards

Microsoft, Intel & Goldman Sachs join TCG's Supply Chain Security work group for trusted hardware provisioning & cyberattack recovery standards. Microsoft, Intel and Goldman Sachs have joined a Supply Chain Security work group, which operates within a non-profit organization called Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Working together, representatives from the companies will “define how TCG technologies can be implemented to address supply chain security challenges.”
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Seeks to Develop Hardware Security Tech Under DARPA Program; Keith Rebello Quoted

A team at Lockheed Martin plans to build an application-specific integrated circuit with security capabilities using an approach developed through a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program that seeks to protect electronic systems from vulnerabilities that are being exploited through software. DARPA’s System Security Integration Through Hardware and Firmware program...
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

A technique to automatically generate hardware components for robotic systems

As robots become increasingly sophisticated and advanced, they will typically require a growing amount of hardware components, including robotic limbs, motors, sensors and actuators. In addition, robots have integrated computers that process data collected by their sensors and plan their future actions accordingly. Most software solutions currently running on these...
ENGINEERING
crowdfundinsider.com

Facial Recognition Solution Provider, VisionLabs, Introduces New Biometric Payment Hardware

the facial recognition company, has announced the launch of its biometric payment hardware — the VisionLabs LUNA POS Terminal. The certified terminal is the first payment device to enable traditional credit card payments and biometric facial recognition payments. With six design and three utility patents filed, the device is set to streamline biometric payments.
NFL
aithority.com

TigerGraph, HPE, and Xilinx Announce World’s First Hardware-Accelerated Graph Analytics Solution

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Joint Offering That Performs up to 48x Faster Than Other Analytics Solutions. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Xilinx, Inc. on a solution to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible for enterprises to accelerate insight while reducing costs and resources. The bundled solution, which is comprised of HPE ProLiant servers using Xilinx accelerator cards and TigerGraph’s native parallel graph database, delivers 48x faster time-to-insight and an 18% boost in accuracy, providing more effective real time analytics for things like fraud detection, customer360, and supply chain optimization in manufacturing. Now any company can easily load, process, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to find key relationships within data and realize the full transformative potential of graph analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Endless regression: hardware goes virtual on the cloud

The cloud cements its role in embedded hardware design. In the summer of 2018, professors John Hennessy and David Patterson declared a glorious future for custom hardware. The pair had picked up the Association for Computing Machinery’s Turing Award for 2017 for their roles in the development of the reduced instruction set computer (RISC) architectural style in the 1980s.
SOFTWARE
Canyon News

The Most Common Mistakes in Electronic Hardware Development

UNITED STATES—It is impossible to guarantee the success of a new electronic hardware product. However, entrepreneurs can at least minimize the risks of failure by avoiding common mistakes done in the process of product development. This article lists some of the most typical mistakes and suggests ways to avoid them.
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Consumer Hardware Manufacturers Are Becoming TV Platform Operators

LONDON—The adoption of cloud technologies are significantly disrupting established relationships in the media industry and transforming the relationship between media and tech companies, according to a new series of reports, “The Cloud for Media,” from DPP. The four reports cover “Automating Media,” “Cloud Post Production,” “Cloud Playout,” and “Streaming at...
BUSINESS
eWeek

Cisco Launches A Plethora Of New Hardware And Software At WebexOne 2021

This week Cisco Systems held its annual digital collaboration event, the WebexOne conference. This conference is the one time a year we dive deep into the latest Webex features and focus on how Webex is improving the collaboration experience on its platform. I wrote about last year’s improvements to Webex...
SOFTWARE
CNET

USB-C hardware security keys get cheaper with $29 YubiKey

Hardware security key maker Yubico has a cheaper new model, the $29 YubiKey Security Key C NFC, for consumers who want stronger protection for online accounts but don't need features in more expensive models. The new key is bright blue like the earlier mainstream model, the $24.50 Security Key NFC,...
ELECTRONICS
wpguynews.com

Gutenberg Contributors Focus Efforts on Navigation Block for WordPress 5.9, Navigation Editor Punted to Future Release

Gutenberg contributors have shifted their efforts to focus on the Navigation Block ahead of WordPress 5.9, leaving the Navigation Editor for a future release. Recent check-ins on the progress have further narrowed the scope from what Matias Ventura previously projected to include “both the navigation block and navigation screen projects.”
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

How to Add a Web Application Firewall to Your WordPress Site (In 4 Steps)

Managing a successful website takes a lot of work. Some of the most important tasks are maintenance and security. They are necessary for keeping your site running optimally and protected from malicious actors. However, if you’re not utilizing a Web Application Firewall (WAF) in WordPress, you’re missing a key element in your upkeep toolbox.
INTERNET

