Afghanistan beats Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and legspinner Rashid Khan bowled Scotland for 60 as Afghanistan started the T20 World Cup with a massive 130-run victory on. SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Offspinner Mujeeb...

