British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier this week.His comment comes a day after Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch has been told to rest by doctors for another two weeks. “I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form," Johnson told ITV News on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome As prime minister, Johnson has a weekly audience with the queen. The most recent one took place...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO