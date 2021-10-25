CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell sworn in as U.S. Fire Administrator

By FireRescue1 Editorial Advisory Board
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell was recently sworn in as the new U.S. Fire Administrator. In a ceremony broadcast to more than 100 supporters watching via Zoom, Moore-Merrell took her oath of office and offered remarks on her vision for the administration. “The U.S. Fire Administration’s mission is...

WEKU

Dr. Rachel Levine is sworn in as the nation's first transgender four-star officer

Dr. Rachel Levine is once again making history, becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer to serve in any of the country's eight uniformed services. During a ceremony Tuesday, Levine was sworn in as an admiral — the highest-ranking official of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine's appointment to the USPHS Commissioned Corps also made her the organization's first female four-star admiral.
POLITICS
Salina Post

🎥Transgender U.S. health official sworn in as four-star admiral

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rachel Levine was sworn in Tuesday to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, officially becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and first female four-star admiral of the U.S.P.H.S. In March, the U.S. Senate confirmed the former Pennsylvania Health Secretary to be...
MILITARY
abc23.com

Dr. Levine Sworn In

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was officially sworn into the U.S. Public Health Services Commissioned Corps Tuesday. This makes her the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the first female four-star admiral. Levine was nominated and confirmed as the Assistant Health Secretary for the...
POLITICS
coalvalleynews.com

Thompson sworn in as U.S. Attorney

CHARLESTON — William S. Thompson took the oath of office last week to become the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10, and the Senate confirmed him on Oct. 5. Thompson was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston in a private ceremony.
U.S. POLITICS
inglewoodtoday.com

A Message fromCounty Administrator Dr. Erika Torres

Dear Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) Staff, Students, Families and Community:. In our continued commitment to serving our community and providing current information, we have some important updates in this week’s message. Hispanic Heritage Month. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we would like to highlight some of the significant...
INGLEWOOD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
INFORUM

Letter: Dr. Horak was fired by his peers, not the hospital

Let’s clarify a few things regarding the Dr. Horak situation before folks boycott the only hospital and clinic system in Fergus Falls. Lake Region Healthcare doesn’t hire, employ or fire doctors. Lake Region Medical Group does. LRMG is made up of physicians, and this group recruits, vets, credentials, hires and fires doctors. LRMG contracts with LRHC to provide care at their facilities, and while LRHC grants (and withdraws) hospital privileges, they’re not signing any doctors’ paychecks. Dr. Horak was terminated by his peers at LRMG, not hospital administration, which is a lot more damning.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
blac.media

Justice for Taleah Lowe: How Many More Must Die Before We Stop This?

It’s remarkable how many Black and Brown women, are reported to lead full, happy lives, and yet somehow when they’re discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, the conclusion reached by authorities is often suicide or “accidental without foul play.” That’s typically where investigations in the cases of these Black and Brown women begin and end.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

