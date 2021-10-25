CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Firefighters blend coffee for a cause

foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Held is a firefighter and paramedic who got sick of drinking...

www.foxla.com

KRON4

Best coffee

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you enjoy the occasional cup during the day or practically live off the stuff, coffee is a staple beverage for a huge number of people across the globe. Buying the right coffee can mean the difference between a truly delicious cup of joe and one that is better poured down the drain.
Odessa American

Coffee for a Cure

The Human Bean, 2007 N. Big Spring, Midland, has scheduled Coffee for a Cure benefiting the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at Medical Center Health System Friday. One hundred present of proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at MCHS. Visit tinyurl.com/8edc4xs.
MIDLAND, TX
b975.com

Coffee and the Brain

A new study by The Autonomous University of Madrid reveals that drinking one cup of coffee a day may reduce the risk of male hearing loss by 15%. Scientists monitored the coffee intake of 37,000 volunteers before concluding that coffee-drinking males are less likely to experience hearing loss. Researchers found no link between coffee and hearing function among females.
duqsm.com

“Not just a coffee shop”: Br. Andre’s Cafe is a coffee shop with cause

The smell of freshly-baked snickerdoodles and wafts through the air as visitors are greeted with an abundance of smiles past the bright blue doors of Br. Andre’s Cafe. Located in the lower level of Epiphany Church on Washington Place, Br. Andre’s Cafe is the newest and nearest coffee shop in the Downtown area. However, unlike any other coffee shop in Pittsburgh, Br. Andre’s employs almost exclusively adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox32chicago.com

Trouble brewing as coffee shortage causes prices to spike

CHICAGO - There are certain things in life you just don’t mess around with. For some of us, that includes our morning cup of coffee. Unfortunately, those "magic beans" are now in short supply. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we look at what that means for you and your...
CHICAGO, IL
On Milwaukee

New Urbal Tea Co. Cafe serves up locally blended herbal teas, coffee & more

Looking for a new spot to grab your morning coffee or tea, grab a bite ot get some work done?. Urbal Tea Co. Cafe, which opened in late July at 3060 S. 13th St., offers a zen-like setting that’s perfect for perusing the morning paper, hosting a meeting or gathering with friends thanks to its beautiful environs, extensive tea menu and small cafe menu.
westernnebraskaobserver.net

COFFEE TALK

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project hosted "Coffee With A Cop" on Monday, Oct. 18, at Karen's Kitchen in Kimball. The event was offered as an opportunity to socialize with law enforcement officers in the area, some seated in the photo. Karen's Kitchen supplied the coffee and rolls.
KIMBALL, NE
longbeachlocalnews.com

Confidential Coffee: a distinctive blend of heritage and flavor in downtown LB

Confidential Coffee has just celebrated its third birthday in the heart of downtown Long Beach. Upon walking in, there is a myriad of potted plants and art, including works of Frida Kahlo and Chadwick Boseman’ on the walls. The interior is spacious and looking closer, a visitor will find board games lying about and a collection of books for the customers to browse through. Smack dab in the middle of the shop there’s a chalkboard pillar that allows guests to express their creative freedoms.
LONG BEACH, CA
napervillemagazine.com

power of coffee

Appears in the November 2021 issue. Jennifer Fox, owner of Dragonolia Coffee (dragonolia.com), thinks a good cup of Joe should be more than a mere vehicle for caffeine. In the right hands, it can be a catalyst for empathy and personal growth. It’s an idea borne from personal tragedy: In 2018, Fox lost her brother to complications from substance abuse. While journaling and running 5Ks to cope, she started musing about the power of coffee. “I kept thinking about how people open up and share really personal stories over cups of coffee,” says Fox. That’s when an epiphany struck: Why not create a coffee brand rooted in storytelling? She launched Dragonolia’s website—the name honors her brother’s love of dragonflies and mom’s affection for magnolia trees—by self-publishing her own story, then inviting others to do the same. Not only do proceeds support Herren Project, a nonprofit helping those battling substance abuse, each bag comes with a sticker that reads “Live a Good Story.” Sticking those decals in high-traffic spots is meant to honor those who can’t continue their story and remind us to live a life that makes us proud. “If in some way, we can help people share their stories without shame—to remind people that we’re all imperfect—we will have done a good thing,” says Fox.
idrivesocal.com

Ontario Volkswagen’s Coffee And Cars For A Great Cause

Ontario Volkswagen’s Coffee And Cars For A Great Cause puts a new spin on traditional cars and coffee events. Sure there are lots of cars – after all, it takes place at a car dealership. Additionally, car guys and gals are in attendance enjoying coffee and talking cars. ✅ Southern...
9NEWS

Buyback program offers alternative to cancer-causing firefighting foam

DENVER, Colorado — For years, fire departments have been using a foam laced with toxic chemicals to fight large, fuel-based fires – a new program in Colorado allows fire departments to swap out their original foam with a safer alternative. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has linked cancer and other...
DENVER, CO
Design Taxi

Coffee Makes You Poop? ‘Blend No. 2’ With Eco Toilet Paper Will Flush It Down

Australian startup Who Gives A Crap specializes in making eco-friendly toilet paper. Ever since its beginnings, it has been donating around half of its profits to help build toilets and improve sanitation and hygiene in underprivileged communities around the world. But now, it’s expanding its product range outside the bathroom....
foxla.com

LAFD's staff shortage during fire season causing firefighters to worry

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Fire Department is facing staffing shortages, which have plagued the department for years, but with the city's vaccination mandate approaching, some LAFD members are concerned. As of Wednesday, department officials said the department closed three engines, and converted four trucks into engines, meaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cincinnatimagazine.com

Coffee Culture

It doesn’t matter if you’re a coffee connoisseur or a decaf-only person—there’s something special about a truly great coffee shop. At these 32 spots you can meet the roasters, baristas, and coffee pros who deliver the beans and brews that keep our city running. By By Lauren Fisher, Jaclyn Youhana...
TrendHunter.com

Blended Seasonal QSR Shakes

The Arby's Caramel Cinnamon Shake is a new addition to the QSR brand's menu that will provide patrons with a way to satisfy their craving for a sweet treat. The shake is achieved with the flavors of caramel and cinnamon that have been merged together in the base before being topped with whipped cream along with a sprinkling of cinnamon. The indulgent shake follows on the transition from lighter fare to more substantial flavors as we head into the cold weather months, but maintains a chilled format for a familiar experience.
odessapd.com

Coffee with a Cop

A "Coffee with a Cop" event was held as a way to say THANK YOU. We are always so appreciative of businesses and people in our community that go above and beyond for us.
