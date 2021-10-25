CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can't conduct virtually.

League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday's blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will GM Ryan Pace be a seller at the trade deadline? Has Alex Bars earned more playing time? Are the McCaskeys as appalled as fans are?

There were few positives to take away from the Chicago Bears' 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, and that's reflected in this week's Bears mailbag. Brad Biggs takes a swing at questions about Ryan Pace's and Matt Nagy's job security, Justin Fields' body language — and the rarely seen white-on-white uniform combination. Will the Bears be sellers at the trade deadline? — ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Matt Nagy Reveals He Has COVID-19

This has not been a good season for the Chicago Bears as they are off to an abysmal 2-5 start. The team came in with fairly high expectations although nothing has worked out. Even with a rookie quarterback, the Bears cannot get things into gear, and it all got a lot worse yesterday as the Bears lost 38-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ABC News

Matt Nagy still in COVID-19 protocol, won't coach Chicago Bears on Sunday

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy remains in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced. Bears special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the game. "We'll be fully prepared, and that's again where it kind of...
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields played his best game yet — but it still wasn't enough. Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears' Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

10 thoughts after rookie Justin Fields played his best game of the season but the Chicago Bears still fell short with a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on a sun-splashed afternoon Sunday at Soldier Field. 1. Justin Fields' athleticism was on full display, and the rookie was decisive when he made the call to pull the ball down and run. Fields became only the second quarterback in ...
