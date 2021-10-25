CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla breaches $1 trillion market cap

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Monday breached a trillion...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Alphabet#Reuters
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
techstartups.com

The elite trillion-dollar big tech club MAMATA now has a combined market cap of $10 trillion

This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Microsoft, And 1 Reason to Sell

Microsoft’s cloud transformation continues to pay off. Many of its core cloud services are generating accelerating growth. Its stock is richly valued, but that premium could be justified. Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock price hit an all-time high after the tech giant posted its first-quarter report on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Its revenue...
STOCKS
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
WNCY

Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, an early backer of Rivian Automotive, disclosed a stake of about 20% in the electric-vehicle maker, according to a filing from the e-commerce giant on Friday. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
WNCY

Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Revenue of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted 38% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with U.S. sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy. The Chinese telecoms giant posted revenue of 455.8...
CELL PHONES
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

S&P 500, Dow Make Record Highs As Tesla Joins $1 Trillion Club; Could Market Pull Back?

After taking a one-day break, the stock market resumed its October rally Monday, as good fortunes for Tesla (TSLA) carried over to multiple indexes. The electric-vehicle maker raced nearly 13% to a new high, sending its market capitalization above $1 trillion. The move was a key factor in the Nasdaq composite's 0.9% gain and…
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy