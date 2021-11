It's like an NFL episode of "The Dating Game," because pass attempts from opposing quarterbacks continue to find Trevon Diggs very attractive. It's clear they can't stay away from him for long, and he's often in position to go home with anywhere from one to three of them as he helps lead a 2021 resurgence by the Dallas Cowboys defense. His latest date with an interception arrived on Sunday, with the Cowboys losing 21-20 to the New England Patriots with only two minutes and 36 seconds remaining in regulation -- picking off a pass by rookie first-round pick Mac Jones and turning it into his second pick-six of the season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO