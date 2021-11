UPDATE, 10/29/21 – 7:25 PM. Veteran drug task force Inglewood Police Department officer John Abel Baca was arrested on October 21, 2021 and faces charges for intentionally distributing over one kilogram of cocaine. The federal indictment alleges two transactions. The first was on April 29, 2021, when Baca allegedly delivered cocaine to a witness cooperating with law enforcement. Baca then allegedly delivered approximately one kilogram of cocaine to the same witness during another meeting on May 4, 2021 in exchange for $22,000 in cash.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO