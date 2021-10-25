Alexander Majors Ghost Tour

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ghost tours are taking place at Fort Caspar during the last two weekends in October. “We’ve gotten some very interesting e-v-p’s that even included people’s specific names in them. Things have been moved that we can’t explain. There’s been footprints across the floor that you can’t describe. I mean you can’t, you know, explain how it happened. A couple of times there have been apparitions or faces so it’s a lot of activity over the years,” said Fort Caspar Museum manager, Rick Young.

