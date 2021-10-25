CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Majors Ghost Tour

martincitytelegraph.com
 7 days ago

October 29, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Alexander Majors Historic Museum, 8201 State...

martincitytelegraph.com

Williamson Source

The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Newark Post

Ghost tours showcase the spooky side of Newark history

Newarkers got a chance to learn about some of the more macabre moments in Newark history during a ghost tour Tuesday night. The one-hour, nighttime walking tour is one of four being offered this month by historian Jim Jones, in partnership with the Newark Parks and Recreation Department and the Newark Historical Society.
NEWARK, DE
B98.5

Final Call For Hallowell’s Granite City Ghost Tours – If You Dare

Did you know that now through Halloween you can join the "Woman in White" with her lantern as she takes you on a ghostly journey through the streets of Hallowell, Maine. Granite City Ghost Tours is an adventure in and of itself. You'll be amazed, spooked, and maybe even afraid as you learn of the mysteries, hauntings, murder, and history that surround the old streets of Hallowell.
HALLOWELL, ME
Elko Daily Free Press

Seventh Annual Ghost Tour begins this weekend

ELKO – Elko Downtown Business Association is once again bringing back an old favorite, the downtown ghost tours. The tours offer a chance for people to learn about historical characters from the region with local historian Jan Petersen. Period costumes and whip sharp actors add fun and reality to the experience.
ELKO, NV
The Lebanon Reporter

Ghosts in the Grove delights, spooks tour groups

The spookiest time of year often calls for some creative dress-up, but integrating that with historical story-telling is something that Fiddlers Grove has pulled off. Over the weekend, guests attended Ghosts in the Grove, with some folks coming from as far as the Jackson area, just to take part in the event that has become an annual pastime.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Ghost Tours of Laramie City return after pandemic-related hiatus

They are the campfire stories that made you crawl deep into your sleeping bag at night. They’re stories shared by family members in hushed voices late in the day when the little ones were asleep. Stories of the mysterious, the macabre. Ghost stories. These stories will be celebrated for the...
LARAMIE, WY
coppercountrynews.com

23nd Annual Ghosts of Globe Walking Tour

On Oct. 30 join us for an Old West period, theatrical tour filled with tales from our territorial Arizona historic district. Tales, actual sightings, actual history and actor portrayals bring to life, and death, a time gone by. With Arizona’s and Globe’s bawdy Old West past, it is no wonder why we tout a great deal of unexplained activity. Is it the copper in our soil, the unrest of our mined earth or much more?
GLOBE, AZ
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Take a ghost tour in downtown SLC

Salt Lake City is abundant in history, culture, and paranormal activity. Grim Ghost Tours will take you to some of the city's most haunted locations while telling you grisly treasured stories of the past and the ghostly encounters that still happen there today. Grim Ghost guides, Sarah and Fiona, joined...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fort Caspar Ghost Tours offer a chance to seek out paranormal activity

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ghost tours are taking place at Fort Caspar during the last two weekends in October. “We’ve gotten some very interesting e-v-p’s that even included people’s specific names in them. Things have been moved that we can’t explain. There’s been footprints across the floor that you can’t describe. I mean you can’t, you know, explain how it happened. A couple of times there have been apparitions or faces so it’s a lot of activity over the years,” said Fort Caspar Museum manager, Rick Young.
CASPER, WY
NBC New York

Hunt for Ghosts this Halloween on a Haunted Tour of Brooklyn

If you are looking for something different this Halloween, how about a trolley tour discovering the haunted, hidden past of New York City?. Madame Morbid's Trolley Tours is hosted on a revamped Victorian trolley that explores over 400 years of mayhem in Brooklyn, ranging from unmarked graves to infamous murders.
BROOKLYN, NY
matadornetwork.com

This Boston ghost tour pairs the paranormal with pizza

Ghost tours can be a great way to get in the Halloween spirit while also learning the history of a city. That’s especially true in old cities like Boston. If you also like pizza (and who doesn’t?), Boston Pizza Tours might have unlocked the cheat code for a great way to celebrate the season.
