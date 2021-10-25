Alexander Majors Ghost Tour

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Paranormal Society started their ghost and history tours in October of 2021 as a soft opening, and so far the tours have been a hit. The group of four friends combined their love of the supernatural and the Capital City to create the Paranormal Society in 2020.
Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
This Halloween, Haunted Rooms America is hosting a tour of the historic, and possibly haunted, Bowers Mansion in Palestine. According to Haunted Rooms America, the Historic Bowers Mansion is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. The Bowers Mansion was built in 1878...
Newarkers got a chance to learn about some of the more macabre moments in Newark history during a ghost tour Tuesday night. The one-hour, nighttime walking tour is one of four being offered this month by historian Jim Jones, in partnership with the Newark Parks and Recreation Department and the Newark Historical Society.
Did you know that now through Halloween you can join the "Woman in White" with her lantern as she takes you on a ghostly journey through the streets of Hallowell, Maine. Granite City Ghost Tours is an adventure in and of itself. You'll be amazed, spooked, and maybe even afraid as you learn of the mysteries, hauntings, murder, and history that surround the old streets of Hallowell.
ELKO – Elko Downtown Business Association is once again bringing back an old favorite, the downtown ghost tours. The tours offer a chance for people to learn about historical characters from the region with local historian Jan Petersen. Period costumes and whip sharp actors add fun and reality to the experience.
The spookiest time of year often calls for some creative dress-up, but integrating that with historical story-telling is something that Fiddlers Grove has pulled off. Over the weekend, guests attended Ghosts in the Grove, with some folks coming from as far as the Jackson area, just to take part in the event that has become an annual pastime.
Ghost Tours of Santa Barbara reveal unusual activities and sightings, sometimes in the heart of the city. Some landmark buildings have haunting stories.
They are the campfire stories that made you crawl deep into your sleeping bag at night. They’re stories shared by family members in hushed voices late in the day when the little ones were asleep. Stories of the mysterious, the macabre. Ghost stories. These stories will be celebrated for the...
On Oct. 30 join us for an Old West period, theatrical tour filled with tales from our territorial Arizona historic district. Tales, actual sightings, actual history and actor portrayals bring to life, and death, a time gone by. With Arizona’s and Globe’s bawdy Old West past, it is no wonder why we tout a great deal of unexplained activity. Is it the copper in our soil, the unrest of our mined earth or much more?
CEDAR FALLS – Cold spots in warm rooms. Knocking sounds. Lights flickering on and off. An unexplained whiff of perfume. Footsteps down an empty hallway. Glimpses of shadowy forms. You don’t have to believe in ghosts or hauntings to get a jolt from such inexplicable occurrences. Best-selling author Anne Rice...
Salt Lake City is abundant in history, culture, and paranormal activity. Grim Ghost Tours will take you to some of the city's most haunted locations while telling you grisly treasured stories of the past and the ghostly encounters that still happen there today. Grim Ghost guides, Sarah and Fiona, joined...
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ghost tours are taking place at Fort Caspar during the last two weekends in October. “We’ve gotten some very interesting e-v-p’s that even included people’s specific names in them. Things have been moved that we can’t explain. There’s been footprints across the floor that you can’t describe. I mean you can’t, you know, explain how it happened. A couple of times there have been apparitions or faces so it’s a lot of activity over the years,” said Fort Caspar Museum manager, Rick Young.
The Capital Region is filled with urban legends, history and hauntings and Saratoga Springs is no exception. The old Canfield Casino located in Congress Park has 150 years of paranormal experiences. The reports of voices and apparitions have been so strong that the casino was featured on the SYFY Network’s television show Ghost Hunters.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The haunted history of Port Washington comes to life, sometimes from beyond the grave. The popular "Ghost Walks and Hunts through Port Washington" are coming back after a year break during the pandemic. Susan Fry is the founder of Caper Company, the company behind the tours.
If you are looking for something different this Halloween, how about a trolley tour discovering the haunted, hidden past of New York City?. Madame Morbid's Trolley Tours is hosted on a revamped Victorian trolley that explores over 400 years of mayhem in Brooklyn, ranging from unmarked graves to infamous murders.
Ghost tours can be a great way to get in the Halloween spirit while also learning the history of a city. That’s especially true in old cities like Boston. If you also like pizza (and who doesn’t?), Boston Pizza Tours might have unlocked the cheat code for a great way to celebrate the season.
It’s nearly Halloween, the time of year when ghosts and spirits are said to come out and roam the earth. Everyone’s heard a ghost story before, but did you know that some of the most well-known landmarks of Dawsonville have their own ghost stories to tell?. The first-ever Dawsonville Haunted...
