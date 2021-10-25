CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD officer arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend

By Ben Gilliam, News Channel 11 Staff
 6 days ago

UPDATE: JCPD public information officer Heather Brack released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Johnson City Police Department is aware of an off-duty incident over the weekend where an individual employed by the Johnson City Police Department was placed under arrest by a neighboring jurisdiction. The matter is currently under investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit; therefore no further information is available at this time.  The individual in question has been placed on administrative leave without pay during the course of the investigation per departmental policy.”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to court records obtained by News Channel 11, a Johnson City Police officer was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

Officer David Smith, 46, of Gray, was arrested early in the morning on Oct. 23 after his girlfriend arrived at the police department to report the alleged assault.

According to an affidavit obtained by News Channel 11, Smith drank four beers, began arguing with the victim and then pinned her against a cabinet. The affidavit says Smith then allegedly held a handgun to the victim’s head and told her “multiple times” that he was going to kill her.

The victim broke free and fled to the bathroom, according to the document’s narrative, where she locked herself inside and began filming with her phone. After more arguing, the victim said Smith took the phone from her and she ended the recording after she got it back.

After ending the recording, the affidavit says the victim fled to the police department.

Smith was contacted by phone, and he allegedly told investigators that he would be willing to speak with officers at the residence.

Once authorities arrived and read Smith his Miranda rights, however, the affidavit says he no longer wanted to speak with investigators without an attorney present.

Washington County Deputy Elizabeth Denton wrote in her sworn deposition that Smith “was determined to be the primary aggressor” in the incident.

Smith has worked with JCPD since 2012 at the latest, accepting an award for the Governor’s Highway Safety Office (GHSO) Law Enforcement Challenge award that year.

Smith also earned a 2015 Municipal Officer of the Year award from the same office, and a 2015 Sworn Officer of the Quarter award within the department.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

