The five words guaranteed to spark completely level-headed and rational conversation devoid of any unhinged, subjective opinion. The NBA’s GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation has revolved around Jordan and James for years, and it has only intensified as James has added to an already incredible resume. It’s now here again with both Jordan and James included among the NBA’s 75 greatest players released in celebration of the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO