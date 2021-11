I think the use of motels for affordable housing, and permanent supportive housing, in particular, is brilliant. I wholeheartedly support Burbank Housing's proposal. But I have to observe a moment of mourning for the Wine Valley Lodge. I've stayed there when something was going on in my house that prevented my sleeping at home (paint fumes, a very large rat). Visiting friends with not much money who were just looking for a place that was "cheap and cheerful" stayed there, happily. The place was well-kept. I'm not surprised that conversion will not require major renovations.

NAPA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO