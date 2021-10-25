Governor Newsom visits future site of UC Merced medical school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Newsom visits Merced Monday at the future site of UC Merced’s medical school.
In a news release from the Governor’s press office, officials said the school is set to become the first public medical school in the Central Valley. The school hopes to serve approximately 2,220 undergraduates by the year 2030.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0