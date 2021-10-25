CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: FHP trooper saves choking toddler on the side of I-75

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — A dashcam video captured the moment a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a choking child on the highway near Miami.

FHP released the dashcam footage from the incident that took place on the side of Interstate 95.

Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl’s parents flagged him down. The family had stopped along the ramp attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe along with two other cars.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness, the agency said. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the AP reported.

Troopers did not say what the girl had choked on, or how long she had been unresponsive.

