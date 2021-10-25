CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Still considered week-to-week

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rust (lower body) skated on his own Monday but remains week-to-week, Pens Inside...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Pittsburgh Penguins: Week 1 Review

The expectations were not high for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After all, both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were and still are out. After the first week, Pittsburgh proved any doubters wrong. They’ve arguably been one of the best teams in the NHL so far, and they plan to continue doing so. Exactly how good did the Penguins do during week one?
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still sidelined Saturday

Crobsy (wrist) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Crosby will be shelved for his fifth straight contest due to his offseason wrist procedure. While the world-class center is reportedly progressing as planned, fans and fantasy players alike are no doubt starting to worry that Crosby could be out significantly longer than his original six-week timeframe. The Penguins could certainly use their top center after Jeff Carter tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Danton Heinen
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens Inside Scoop
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins Weekly: Bottom-Six Steps Up, Pettersson Contributes & More

The Pittsburgh Penguins have turned the page on the second week of the NHL season, splitting a pair of games against the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. The past two games returned familiar themes from the season’s opening stanza. Marcus Pettersson flaunts his offensive instincts from the blue line, the team’s forward depth steps up in absence of its stars, and Tristan Jarry continues to enjoy a return to form. Let’s dig in.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Still week-to-week

Nichushkin (upper body) remains week-to-week despite getting on the ice Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin tallied one assist, three shots and two hits in the season opener against the Blackhawks but has been sidelined for the last four games due to his upper-body issue. Until the 26-year-old Russian is cleared to play, Tyson Jost and J.T. Compher figure to slot into top-six roles.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Considered week-to-week

Oshie is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Given Oshie's expected recovery timetable, he'll likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Daniel Sprong will presumably take on a larger role until Oshie is ready to return.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Devils' Jack Hughes: Considered week-to-week

Hughes is still week-to-week as he recovers from a dislocated left shoulder, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Hughes has already missed three games after suffering the injury Oct. 19 against Seattle. A more exact return date for the 20-year-old should become clear in the next week or so.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy