NHL

Penguins' Kris Letang: Positive test confirmed

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Letang's positive COVID-19 result was confirmed by the team Monday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. The Pens...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Letang, Kane Among Latest COVID Absences As League Questions Testing Protocols

Is the Coronavirus and the COVID Protocol Absences List truly behind us? It hasn’t seemed that way early on this season with a vast number of players missing practice and games due to positive test results, including some of the league’s biggest stars. That list is now expanding with two major announcements already this morning.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Penguins' Jeff Carter Tests Positive for COVID; Tristan Jarry Put in Safety Protocol

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for the coronavirus, while goaltender Tristan Jarry was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday, per team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. Both players are asymptomatic and will be unavailable for Pittsburgh's next game against the Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins' Crosby has no target date for return, Jarry's test was false positive

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has not appeared in a game this season after undergoing wrist surgery in September, said on Friday there is no target date for when he will return. The team had already ruled him out of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Crosby practised...
NHL
#Positive Test#False Positive#Fantasy#Pens Inside Scoop
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry returns from COVID list after false positive

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry returned to practice on Friday, one day after entering the NHL’s COVID protocol. The COVID protocol is not just for players who test positive. It is also utilized when there are inconclusive test results, a high-risk close contact or — in the case of Jarry — a false positive.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins defenceman Kris Letang in COVID protocol, won't play vs. Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Kris Letang against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night with the defenceman entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Letang had a positive test but is still in the process of confirmatory tests as part of the league's protocols. This is to ensure the test is not a false-positive.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Sidney Crosby Practices, Letang Remains Absent

Cranberry, Twp — Sidney Crosby was again a full participant at Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Monday morning. One day removed from the beleaguered Penguins blowout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Crosby participated in his second consecutive practice. However, Crosby did not participate in the 5v5 drills in practice. Instead,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames test Penguins, try to sweep five-game roadie

The Calgary Flames are on a roll heading into Pittsburgh for a game Thursday against the Penguins. With a win, the Flames would wrap up an Eastern Conference road trip 5-0-0. Calgary has collectively outscored Detroit, Washington, the New York Rangers and New Jersey 17-7 on the swing and never trailed in any of those four victories.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL

