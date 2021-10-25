CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Carter Hutton: In goal Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hutton will get the starting nod for Monday's road matchup with Florida, Arizona Coyotes...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Preview: Blues at Coyotes

BLUES The St. Louis Blues held on for a 5-3 victory in their season opener on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 of 32 shots in a stellar outing while David Perron led the way with two goals. Justin Faulk, Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly also...
NHL
sports360az.com

Coyotes Notebook: Sink Or Swim

In our notebook previewing the Coyotes’ 2021-22 season, we speculated that it would not take long to figure out whether they would sink or swim. Three games into their schedule, the Coyotes are already treading water. The team is 0-2-1, and has suffered two blowout losses, including an ugly 8-2 drubbing at the hands of the Blue Jackets on opening night. The team has at least shown some signs of growth, and has time to turn things around, but it remains to be seen whether or not those small victories will be enough to keep them afloat. Here are the five biggest trends, good and bad, of Arizona’s season so far.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

McDavid tops 200 goals in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes

McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals two nights after Draisatl, and the Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: 5-goal period carries Blues past Coyotes

2021-10-19 08:17:13 GMT+00:00 - Jordan Kyrou scored twice in a career-high, four-point game and Klim Kostin netted a pair of goals 47 seconds apart in a five-goal outburst in the second period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
NHL
State
Florida State
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Coyotes Projected Lines

Sunday’s game had a lot to like, but the team’s momentum flagged as the periods went on. To tweak, coach Craig Berube has decided to sit new guy James Neal, who was a bit of a non-factor in his first regular season game as a Blue. Instead of Neal, Berube will be slotting in Klim Kostin. The big power-forward should have some fun tonight against the Coyotes, though slowing down some of the speed they have in their young players might be a challenge. Luckily, despite their speed, the Coyotes this season haven’t been a scoring threat so far and their defense has been less than ideal.
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Blues score five goals in second period, defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The St. Louis Blues scored five straight goals in 5:07 in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Monday. Jordan Kyrou scored four points (two goals, two assists) and Klim Kostin had two goals for the Blues, who have won their first two games this season. Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes hoping Hutton can find rhythm after goalie's struggles in first two games

Goaltender didn't figure to be an area of strength for the Arizona Coyotes this season, with three solid goalies either traded or signed away in offseason free agency. But the team added the experienced Carter Hutton to serve as the No. 1 and help mentor the collection of younger netminders on the roster and in the organization, while doing his part to keep the team in games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Feeling of first goal in 17 months is one Coyotes' Andrew Ladd cherishes

When Andrew Ladd scored what would turn out to be the Arizona Coyotes' only goal of Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, it was a lamp-lighting that was a long time in coming. Ladd's goal was the 17-year forward's first since March 10, 2020, scored for the New York Islanders against the Vancouver Canucks two days before the NHL paused the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Karel Vejmelka
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Adds assist Monday

Eriksson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Blues. Eriksson was credited with the secondary helper on Travis Boyd's third-period tally. It's been a few years since Eriksson was a true scoring threat in fantasy -- he was more of a bottom-six option throughout his five-year tenure with the Canucks, and that appears likely to continue with the Coyotes. As such, fantasy managers likely don't need to track his output in 2021-22.
NHL
theScore

NHL Monday best bets: Coyotes to keep singing the Blues

Blues (-170) @ Coyotes (+150) It's difficult to emphasize just how bad the Coyotes are. They conceded eight goals in the season opener against a Blue Jackets team expected to finish near the bottom of the league standings. Arizona followed that up with another loss to a team with no...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Nets first NHL goal

Mayo scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in his NHL debut, a 5-1 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Mayo scored the Coyotes' lone goal at 1:25 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected to produce much offense in general -- he profiles as more of a shutdown option. Mayo's solid debut could earn him a longer look from head coach Andre Tourign, but he'll likely have to compete with Victor Soderstrom throughout the year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Ryan Dzingel: Injured Monday

Dzingel (upper body) left Monday's game against the Panthers and will not return, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Dzingel was on the ice for just 6:00 but managed to rack up 17 PIM after a fight with Radko Gudas. More information regarding his injury should be available before Thursday's tilt with the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Picks up assist Monday

Larsson produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. Larsson helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Larsson is up to three assists, five shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through six contests this year. The Swede's physicality and modest offense could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, but playing for the rebuilding Coyotes is likely to put a significant drag on his plus-minus in the long run.
NHL
Reuters

Brett Pesce's late goal lifts unbeaten Hurricanes past Coyotes

Brett Pesce scored a go-ahead, power-play goal with 2:27 remaining in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes remained undefeated with a 2-1 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. Pesce, a defenseman, became the 14th Carolina player with at least one goal this season. Martin...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Chips in with assist

Gostisbehere notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Gostisbehere is having a resurgent start to 2021-22 with five helpers through nine games. He's added 16 shots on net, but playing on the Coyotes' blue line has stuck him with a minus-5 rating. The 28-year-old is far from a perfect option for fantasy managers to roster, but he's chipping in enough offense to be worth a look in deeper formats.
NHL

