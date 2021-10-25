CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West unmasked! Rapper takes off prosthetic disguise to reveal bizarre buzz cut that left fans teasing 'Yeezy gave North the clippers'

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
 6 days ago

He's been spotted around town wearing a few questionable masks.

But Kanye West let it all hang out on Sunday afternoon as he stepped out for lunch at celebrity hotspot Prime 112 in Miami Beach.

The 44-year-old rapper — who officially changed his name to Ye last week — appeared to be in a somber mood while showing off his shaggy haircut after fans teased online that daughter North was responsible for the new look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFJBV_0cc4pGjl00
There he is! Kanye West let it all hang out on Sunday afternoon as he stepped out for lunch at celebrity hotspot Prime 112 in Miami Beach

West rocked an electric green T-shirt underneath a heavy black leather bomber jacket at the boutique steakhouse in South Beach.

He sported a pair of stonewashed dark denim slacks with black rubber booties, and carried a phone in his hand as he left the trendy eatery.

Ye tucked dark sunglasses into the neckline of his tee and wore a pair of headphones over his ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnkVu_0cc4pGjl00
Yikes: The 44-year-old rapper — who officially changed his name to Ye last week — appeared to be in a somber mood while showing off his shaggy haircut after fans teased online that daughter North was responsible for the new look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EadYk_0cc4pGjl00
Walk this way: West rocked an electric green T-shirt underneath a heavy black leather bomber jacket at the boutique steakhouse in South Beach 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226H6D_0cc4pGjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izHZm_0cc4pGjl00
Walk this way: West rocked an electric green T-shirt underneath a heavy black leather bomber jacket at the boutique steakhouse in South Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdr4D_0cc4pGjl00
Fashion forward: He sported a pair of stonewashed dark denim slacks with black rubber booties, and carried a phone in his hand as he left the trendy eatery

He showed off his arguably unique haircut as he walked to a waiting SUV, with patches of hair growing back.

The Power rapper debuted his new look last week last week while wearing a backwards Saint necklace, an ode to his firstborn son.

Fans couldn't help but question his choice in cut and took to Twitter to decry the aggressive style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koh7S_0cc4pGjl00
Busy guy: He showed off his arguably unique haircut as he walked to a waiting SUV, with patches of hair growing back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syscw_0cc4pGjl00
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy: The Power rapper debuted his new look last week last week while wearing a backwards Saint necklace, an ode to his firstborn son 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOWAY_0cc4pGjl00
'Yeezy gave North the clippers,' @YungOG3nius wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hkft_0cc4pGjl00
'I think I know who gave Kanye that haircut,' @DestryBrod noted with a side-by-side image of Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands

'Yeezy gave North the clippers,' @YungOG3nius wrote.

'I think I know who gave Kanye that haircut,' @DestryBrod noted with a side-by-side image of Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands.

In a totally relatable meme, @stacyhawadi compiled a few images of Kanye's recent masked escapades and noted 'Kanye after 1 bad haircut.'

Kanye has been spotted in a series of awkward disguises in the last few weeks, including a bizarre white male prosthetic mask to meet up with Donald Trump's disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, woven balaclava masks and creepy green-tinted head gear while in Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLdKi_0cc4pGjl00
It happens: In a totally relatable meme, @stacyhawadi compiled a few images of Kanye's recent masked escapades and noted 'Kanye after 1 bad haircut'

