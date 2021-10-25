CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,474.

Tribal health officials had reported 24 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

“We know how to reduce and even stop the spread of COVID-19, but it takes all of us making the right choices for ourselves and others each and every day,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mosquito testing concludes, residents asked to prevent bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island said they’ve finished testing mosquitoes for diseases this year, but they’re still urging residents to prevent bites until the first hard frost. The state Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that the final round of mosquito testing confirmed no new positive...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Liz Weston: When a will won’t work

A will allows you to distribute your worldly goods, select a guardian for minor children and name an executor to carry out your wishes. But you should be aware of what a will can’t or shouldn’t do. This is particularly true if you’re drafting your own document without an attorney’s help, since you could unknowingly make a mistake that upends your whole estate plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly. Germany’s standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

South Korea eases social distancing to soften economic blow

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Monday began to allow larger social gatherings and lifted business-hour restrictions on restaurants in what officials described as the first step toward attempting to restore some pre-pandemic normalcy. The capital area has been under the country’s strongest social distancing measures short of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
339K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy