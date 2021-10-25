Make it stop! Six reasons why you may be experiencing frequent leg cramps They can be absolutely the worst, but do you know why they occur in the first place?

Leg cramps are very common, and probably you have experienced them many times, even while you’re asleep! We can all agree that they can be absolutely the worst, but do you know why they occur in the first place?

According to Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and certified functional medicine practitioner, these involuntary contractions are more common among a particular group of people. “A muscle cramp, or charley horse, is an involuntary contraction of a muscle that can be sudden and painful. It can last from a few seconds to several minutes,” Dr. Petersen said.

“Often muscle cramps occur during rest and can awaken you due to the pain and spasming of the muscle affected, often in your legs or feet. Muscle cramps can affect many but most commonly are seen in athletes, those who are obese, infants, pregnant women, and the elderly,” the expert added.

There are six reasons why you might be experiencing frequent leg cramps, and Dr. Vikki Petersen shares them all with HOLA! USA.

Dehydration or low water intake

Insufficient water will cause your muscles to cramp. Whether due to exercise, environmental heat, or simply failure to consume adequate fluids, muscle cramps can be the result. The solution is to drink a minimum of 8 glasses (8 ounces each) of purified water throughout the day. Try not to exceed 1 cup per hour and stop water 2 to 3 hours before bed to avoid unnecessary bathroom visits during the night.

Tight muscles

Failing to be active or stretch after you walk or work out can cause your muscles to cramp. Getting moderate exercise for at least 30 to 40 minutes per day will assist with this. Similarly, you must stretch after exercising. You will benefit from the effort you just put in to strengthen your muscles while avoiding annoying muscle cramps.

Depleted electrolytes including potassium and calcium

For your muscles to smoothly contract, a balance of potassium and calcium in your blood must exist. If you have lost normal levels of these minerals, muscle spasms can result. Daily, consuming 7 to 9 servings of fruits and vegetables should help keep your mineral levels balanced. For hot days or when working out excessively, you can supplement with no sugar electrolyte packs.

Low Sodium Levels