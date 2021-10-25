CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six reasons why you may be experiencing frequent leg cramps

By Shirley Gómez
 6 days ago
Make it stop! Six reasons why you may be experiencing frequent leg cramps They can be absolutely the worst, but do you know why they occur in the first place?

Leg cramps are very common, and probably you have experienced them many times, even while you’re asleep! We can all agree that they can be absolutely the worst, but do you know why they occur in the first place?

According to Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and certified functional medicine practitioner, these involuntary contractions are more common among a particular group of people. “A muscle cramp, or charley horse, is an involuntary contraction of a muscle that can be sudden and painful. It can last from a few seconds to several minutes,” Dr. Petersen said.

“Often muscle cramps occur during rest and can awaken you due to the pain and spasming of the muscle affected, often in your legs or feet. Muscle cramps can affect many but most commonly are seen in athletes, those who are obese, infants, pregnant women, and the elderly,” the expert added.

There are six reasons why you might be experiencing frequent leg cramps, and Dr. Vikki Petersen shares them all with HOLA! USA.

Dehydration or low water intake

  • Insufficient water will cause your muscles to cramp. Whether due to exercise, environmental heat, or simply failure to consume adequate fluids, muscle cramps can be the result. The solution is to drink a minimum of 8 glasses (8 ounces each) of purified water throughout the day. Try not to exceed 1 cup per hour and stop water 2 to 3 hours before bed to avoid unnecessary bathroom visits during the night.

Tight muscles

  • Failing to be active or stretch after you walk or work out can cause your muscles to cramp. Getting moderate exercise for at least 30 to 40 minutes per day will assist with this. Similarly, you must stretch after exercising. You will benefit from the effort you just put in to strengthen your muscles while avoiding annoying muscle cramps.

Depleted electrolytes including potassium and calcium

  • For your muscles to smoothly contract, a balance of potassium and calcium in your blood must exist. If you have lost normal levels of these minerals, muscle spasms can result. Daily, consuming 7 to 9 servings of fruits and vegetables should help keep your mineral levels balanced. For hot days or when working out excessively, you can supplement with no sugar electrolyte packs.

Low Sodium Levels

  • We tend to vilify salt, believing it will cause high blood pressure and heart disease. While it is absolutely true that salt-sensitive individuals will have their blood pressure affected, plenty of people (the majority) are not negatively affected by salt. And, in fact, a very low sodium diet can be dangerous for these individuals. Low sodium can cause painful muscle spasms, but it increases stress hormones and a higher mortality rate.

#Muscle Cramps#Leg Cramps#Stress Hormones#Water Intake#Muscle Contraction
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
