SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a parolee was arrested in Simi Valley in connection with a residential burglary. The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of Victoria Street. There, officers arrived and learned that homeowners arrived to find a family member who had broken into their home, and still inside. The officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Odai Abuzaid of Simi Valley. Abuzaid was a wanted parolee, police said. With help from a K9 unit, Abuzaid was located inside and apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He has since been booked on suspicion of burglary, among other charges.

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO