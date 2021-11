Apex Legends players have discovered an interesting teaser in the game that might point towards a new map. In the Olympus pod, a screen can now be seen showing a tropical location. The location appears to be a beach covered in sand, with palm trees and plant life visible. It's unclear whether or not this is a planned map for next season, or a tease for something else, but the screen's sudden presence has led to a lot of speculation from fans of the game! Developer Respawn Entertainment has been quiet so far about the discovery, so it's impossible to say for certain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO