CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot safe, effective for kids 6 to 11

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer moves toward expanding shots to children. Competitor Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine doses are closer to widespread use, undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy