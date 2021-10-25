CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Wildly Fun and Wearable Picks for the Holiday Season

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Wearable holiday pieces.

While we love the November/December holidays, we’re always a little sad when Halloween comes to an end. We love dressing up with cute, themed outfits and costumes! So why don’t we carry a little bit of that fun spirit into the following couple of months?

Amazon has such fun holiday-inspired clothing and accessories for you (and your pets!) this year. Whether you’re buying them for yourself to wear to a party or as a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift, you’ll love these picks — and get a few laughs in too!

This Grinch Hat

Amazon

This hat is amazing because, well, it’s The Grinch, but also because of its plush, fuzzy warmth and dangling pom poms. This will fit most adults and teens!

Get the Dr. Seuss The Grinch Plush Costume Hoodie Hat for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Santa Masks

Amazon

Keep everyone safe and merry with these super fun, bearded Santa Claus masks. They’re made of 100% cotton so they’re nice and breathable, and they have long, snowy white beards to really enhance your jolly demeanor!

Get the Encased Bearded Holiday Santa Face Mask (2-Pack) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Snowman Dress

Amazon

Everyone loves a snowman, and we love it in dress form because it won’t melt when the sun comes out. It’s also just plain adorable. The scarf detail at the waist is flattering too!

Get the PIZOFF Short-Sleeve Casual A-Line Christmas Dress for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hanukkah Sweatshirt

Amazon

You’ll be lighting up Hanukkah brighter than the menorah this year thanks to this sweater-style sweatshirt and its witty design. Wear it for all eight nights!

Get the Funny Ugly Hanukkah Let’s Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Elf Apron Sets

Amazon

Whether you’re preparing a full holiday meal, baking your famous Christmas cookies or helping to wrap gifts in Santa’s workshop, get festive in an elf apron and matching hat. Who will you have wear the second set in the pack?

Get the Artiflr Elf Apron and Elf Hat (2-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pawfect Dog Sweater

Amazon

Squealing! This dog sweater is just so cute with its stripes and smiling cartoon Santa detail. Your pup will love fitting in with his or her family as you all get dressed in your holiday best!

Get the BOBIBI Dog Sweater starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hilarious Crew Neck

Amazon

This is the ultimate piece to rock at an ugly sweater party. You’ll have everyone cracking up with this outrageous sweatshirt!

Get the uideazone Funny Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other fun, wearable holiday picks here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

