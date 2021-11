If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to find amazing Shark vacuum deals, think again! Amazon is running an incredible one-day sale on all the hottest Shark vacuum models you can think of. That includes the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base, which is on sale for $318.99 instead of $600. That is an absolutely incredible deal and a new all-time low price! The wildly popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop is on sale as well today, as are several other Shark vacuum models. As if all that wasn’t good enough, Shark’s sister brand Ninja is included in this...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO