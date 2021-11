Is Hertz going to be the nearest place to actually get your hands on a Tesla? The rental car agency reportedly put in one of the (if not, the) largest single purchases of electric vehicles, adding 100,000 Tesla cars to its fleet. Not only does that bring in a little over $4 billion in revenue for Elon Musk and company, but it's also a bold move for Hertz — a company roughly four months out of bankruptcy. It's a move so bold, some industry watchers see it as a power play; such a big order locks up production for Tesla, and can theoretically box out Hertz's competitors from making a similar, headline-grabbing buy themselves. While we look out for the Model 3 at Hertz rental locations over the next 14 months, check out these other equally impressive drops — including Oakley's update on the classic Frogskin frame, the Target collab that's going to change your kitchen countertop and one of the most minimal EDC tools we've ever seen. This is Today in Gear.

