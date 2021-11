In Their Words: “This song really flowed out of me. I find it (too) easy to write and sing about my insecurities and the pieces of myself that I don’t love, but I felt that writing a song that clearly laid out those things in the hopes that it might make someone love me more was an interesting twist on a ‘pining-for-you’ love song and an exploration of the ways we present ourselves to the people we desire. Growing up in Utah I felt constantly aware of my different-ness and keenly attuned to all the things that made me unlovable, or wrong. With time I have come to realize that these so-called shortcomings are human and that my deep-seated fears of disappointing others come from a place of empathy, not weakness.” — Jane Bruce.

OGDEN, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO