CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A record amount of Americans quit their jobs in August

By Shepard Price
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, 3.5% of Illinois workers quit their jobs, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday that shows the quit rates in the labor market. Nationwide, a historic amount of people left jobs in August, as a near-record number of job openings shows that workers are...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs. Pay increased 1.5% in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s up sharply […]
BUSINESS
outerbanksvoice.com

August occupancy and meals dollars set records

(Dare County Tourism Board) Not that it should come as a surprise, but occupancy and meals revenue for Dare County this past August smashed records for that month that were set just one year ago. According to the report from the Dare County Tourism Board, occupancy collections for August 2021...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Motley Fool

Why Are People Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers?

The global labor shortage is impacting all industries and companies of all sizes. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 13, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Trevor Jennewine, and Rachel Warren discuss some of the factors behind the record resignations hitting the workforce right now. Brian Withers: Let's move...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Here Are The Reasons Why Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs In High Numbers

There has been powerlessness among employees for as long as there have been employees. Farmers, factory owners, and business owners tend to be the ones who make decisions. They decide how much to pay and what working conditions to offer. Despite knowing that they could be fired at any time, employees showed up and did their best.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Commuting#The Washington Post#Nationwide
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Leads United States in Workers Quitting Their Jobs

Is the sight of "Now Hiring" at local businesses in the Treasure Valley becoming all too common for you? Perhaps it's the impact of this that you're seeing the most of: the coffee shop that you love isn't open normal hours, the bakery that makes your favorite dessert still isn't open at all, or the wait times at your favorite place to eat are just inanely long.
IDAHO STATE
ABC 4

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs, who are they?

Coming up on GTU this morning – There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder. CareerBuilder analyzed internal resume data from job seekers to determine their age and the length of time users spent in a job. “In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees and driving a country-wide quitting spree,” the authors of CareerBuilder’s report wrote.
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

US home prices surged in August at near-record pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.7% in August compared with a year ago,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios

Kentucky is America's job quitting capital

Kentucky has the highest rate of job quitters in the nation, according to the inaugural release of state-level job openings and labor turnover data. Why it matters: It offers a look at the places driving a pandemic-era trend that's seeing people leave their jobs in droves. What's going on: Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Kentucky leads the nation with the biggest increase in people quitting their jobs as the “great resignation” makes it tough for employers to keep up with demand. The Bluegrass State was among 14 states where the “quit rate” increased in August, according to new numbers out...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The great resignation: Why people are quitting jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A new report shows Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. The effects of that are being everywhere including central Ohio. The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics announced 4.3 million Americans, nearly three percent of the country’s workforce, quit their jobs in August. Those workers are not unemployed. Economists said they […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy