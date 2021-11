After covering Arcade1Up for a few years, I had a chance to try out one of their arcade replicas myself. The company was kind enough to let me test a Ms. Pac-Man machine. This is an actual arcade cabinet. And it doesn’t just include Ms. Pac-Man. It also comes with Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, and the original Dig Dug (some of them come with different extra games, like the version pictured above that includes Galaxian and Pac-Man Plus instead of Dig Dug and Super Pac-Man). It usually retails for around $400.

