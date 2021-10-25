CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fact check: Image showing Shatner, Bezos in matching space jackets is altered, not proof of hoax

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOsBA_0cc4lx6o00

The claim: Photo of Jeff Bezos and William Shatner wearing matching jackets shows space flights were a hoax

William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek," recently became the oldest person to visit space. His Oct. 13 trip was made in a rocket developed by Blue Origin , a private aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos.

But some social media users are claiming that Shatner's journey was a hoax.

An Instagram page shared an image on Oct. 17 of what appears to be Bezos and Shatner wearing matching Blue Origin jackets.

Fact check : Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

"Fake portrait shots?! Their jackets are identical down to the wrinkles," the text above the image reads. "Wake up folks!! It's all CGI science fiction propaganda."

The post generated about 3,000 likes in less than a week. Several social media users shared this post .

There is some computer fakery at work here, but it's in the photo, not the space travel. The flights were real, but the photo presented here was digitally altered. Spokespeople for Shatner and Blue Origin confirmed the image was not authentic.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user for comment.

Image of Shatner is altered

The photo of Shatner is not real and was not taken by Blue Origin, according to Sara Blask, spokesperson for Blue Origin. Paul Camuso, a spokesman for the actor, confirmed the Shatner image is fake.

The image of Bezos is a real portrait released by Blue Origin, according to Reuters .

But the picture of Shatner's head comes from the premiere of CBS's "Star Trek: Discovery" he attended in Hollywood in 2017. The image was captured by Mark Ralston of Agence-France Presse.

The combined image being shared by social media users was digitally altered so that Shatner's head was positioned onto the jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139VAu_0cc4lx6o00
VAN HORN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, and Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen wave during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on the ten minute flight. They flew aboard mission NS-18, the second human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775719639 ORIG FILE ID: 1346411238 Mario Tama, Getty Images

"The Mission Patch for Mr. Shatner's flight was different than the flight Mr. Bezos took, yet the photo shows the patch from Mr. Bezos' flight," said Camuso "The name says W Shatner and then under it says AKA Capt. James T. Kirk."

Space flights really happened

The post claims the altered photo shows the space flights were "CGI science fiction propaganda," but that's nonsense.

Blue Origin "successfully completed its second human spaceflight onboard New Shepard," according to a press release put out by the company. Shatner embarked on the journey with Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries and Audrey Powers.

Images of Shatner and the crew can be found on Blue Origin's Instagram page and on the press release. Shatner's flight was widely covered by various media outlets, as was the original Blue Origin space flight taken by Bezos on July 20.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a photo that shows Bezos and Shatner wearing matching jackets, which is presented as proof their space flights were a hoax. Spokespeople for Shatner and Blue Origin confirmed the image was not authentic. Blue Origin shared the details of Shatner's journey to space in a press release. Extensive media coverage shows the space flights involving both men actually occurred.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image showing Shatner, Bezos in matching space jackets is altered, not proof of hoax

Comments / 3

Related
The Stranger

Bezos and Boeing to Build a Business Park in Space

I know why Jeff Bezos has a big plan with Boeing to build and run a business park in space: The project, named Orbital Reef, will be completed around the middle of the present century, and it will likely make Bezos more money than this galaxy has ever made stars.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MySanAntonio

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Aims to Build Massive Commercial Space Station

Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin has partnered with Sierra Space to develop and operate a massive commercial space station, called Orbital Reef, by the end of the decade. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, is best known for Dream Chaser, a spacecraft intended to transport cargo...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Hubble Space Telescope And A Satellite?

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows the Hubble Space Telescope and a satellite. The top picture shows the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, while the bottom depicts a high-altitude balloon meant to provide Internet services. Fact Check:. The image in the Instagram post includes two pictures: one of what...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Blue Origin: Jeff Bezos unveils plans for 'space business park'

Blue Origin, the space tourism company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced plans to launch a commercial space station. Bosses said on Monday that they hope to operate the station, named "Orbital Reef," by the end of the decade. Promotional material released by the company claims the station...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Unjustified Joyride: Bezos’ Disingenuous Ride to Space

Jeffrey Bezos spent approximately 5.5 billion dollars on his short voyage into space in July, according to Global Citizen. The four-ish minutes sans gravity cost Bezos 2.7% of his $205 billion net worth, and his justification (or lack thereof) is about as sound as the rocket itself. Private companies racing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Jackets#Origin Space#Space Flight#Cgi#Reuters#Cbs#Agence France Presse#Blue Origins
TheDailyBeast

Jeff Bezos’ Rocket Company Is Building a Space Station

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is teaming up on a planned space station called “Orbital Reef,” which aims to be a “mixed use business park” in low Earth orbit. The new venture is slated to begin operating in the second half of the decade, and hopes to offer logistical support, “space habitation,” and equipment accommodation for businesses. Blue Origin—which last month launched the actor William Shatner into space—is collaborating with a number of entities on the project, including Sierra Space, Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Why Are 'Star Trek' Legends George Takei and William Shatner Fighting? Their Feud, Explained

Wait, there's an ongoing feud between Star Trek legends George Takei and William Shatner? Unfortunately, yes. Let's figure out how this feud began. Here's a quick explainer for anyone unfamiliar with the characters George and William played in Star Trek: The Original Series. William played Captain James T. Kirk, the officer in charge of the USS Enterprise. George played Hikaru Sulu, a helmsman aboard the Enterprise who would eventually be promoted to a lieutenant commander.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy