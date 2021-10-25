CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after fight at Tulsa Oktoberfest shuttle stop

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
A man is in critical condition after a fight at one of the shuttle stops for Tulsa's Linde Oktoberfest early Sunday morning.

Tulsa police officers were called out to the stop outside the festival around 12:45 a.m. after a fight that police say started over someone cutting in line.

Police say witnesses told them that Bryce Eitel punched another man and knocked him to the ground, then hit him repeatedly on the ground.

According to police, Eitel told them that he only hit the other man once.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where police say he's in critical condition with "multiple broken bones and possible brain bleeds."

Officers arrested Eitel who faces charges for Aggravated Assault and Battery and could have his charges changed if the man dies.

