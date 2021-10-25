CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Connecticut Lottery Corp. launches first retail sports betting site. Another 14 gambling locations are planned.

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMujE_0cc4lshB00
At Sports Haven in New Haven, Governor Ned Lamont shows his receipt for a 0 bet for the Giants to beat Kansas City after the facility opened for sports betting. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Connecticut on Monday continued a dramatic expansion in gambling with the launch of the state’s first retail sports betting site in New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont kicked the gambling off with a particularly ambitious wager: a $20 bet for the Giants to beat Kansas City on Monday night next week.

“I can’t wait. This has been a long time coming. It’s about time,’' Lamont said at a press conference at Sports Haven in New Haven, where gamblers are now able to place bets in person on sports and casino games.

“We are up. We are operating. We are going to be casting bets,’' Lamont said. “This is not some way to make a lot of money fast. This is a way to have a little fun.”

Monday’s opening follows by less than a week the start of casino gambling, lottery sales and sports betting on apps, laptops, tablets and other devices.

And on Sept. 30, sports betting began at Connecticut’s two tribal-owned casinos, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Two other retail sports betting sites are set to open soon at Stamford and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, followed by other sites at Hartford, Manchester, Milford, New Britain, Norwalk, Torrington and Waterbury. A total of 15 sites are planned, with additional locations in Hartford and Bridgeport to be announced at a later date.

Connecticut is expected to receive $170 million guaranteed revenue over the 10-year contract, but Rob Simmelkjaer, chairman of the Lottery Board, has said he expects more over time.

The lottery is partnering with Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive to run an online sportsbook and Sportech, which already runs off-track-betting outlets in the state, to operate retail gambling venues. Sportech will get a small percentage of online revenue for driving traffic.

Lamont and the General Assembly enacted legislation this year authorizing the broadest expansion of legalized gambling in Connecticut since the two casinos opened in the 1990s. The governor sought what he called a “modernized” gambling industry in Connecticut that recognized the rise of digital technology and to include sports betting that was advancing in other states, denying revenue for Connecticut.

The Lamont administration and the Mohegans, who own and operate the Mohegan Sun, and the Mashantucket Pequots, who run Foxwoods, first had to renegotiate compacts that guaranteed the tribes exclusive gambling rights in exchange for a 25% tax on slot revenue that’s yielded billions of dollars in revenue for the state since the 1990s.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Here are 7 Connecticut races to watch on Election Day on Tuesday in Connecticut

From New Britain to Stamford to West Haven, voters will go to the polls in Connecticut on Tuesday in important municipal elections that could change the leadership in their communities. Most of the issues are local, but in some cases — such as Republican efforts to make board of education races a national debate about “critical race theory” — the consequences extend far beyond local borders. ...
Hartford Courant

A $375,000 Kentucky Derby trip, personalized golf balls and luxury swag bags. Federal jury set to determine when high-priced corporate retreats are illegal junketeering

A Connecticut jury is going to have to decide soon whether lavish, hush-hush business getaways that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars were legitimate, corporate team-building exercises or outrageously expensive, entirely fraudulent junkets that should put some businessmen in prison. The question is at the center of one of the most intriguing criminal trials in Connecticut in years — and ...
DERBY, CT
Hartford Courant

Bipartisan political movement seeking to pick up steam in Connecticut at the local level

As Republicans and Democrats remain as bitterly divided as ever, a new movement of bipartisanship is searching for growth in states across the country. The Serve America Movement, known as SAM, has gained official political party status in Connecticut, as well as major states like New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania. The party, although not as well known as the traditional parties, has endorsed ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Will Hartford’s guaranteed-income experiment reduce stress levels among participants? Researchers hoping to screen for stress hormones to find out

A task force designing Hartford’s potential Universal Basic Income pilot program will recommend the city seek heaps of data from participating families — including hair or nail samples to track changes in their stress levels. The group, which consists of a number of researchers, met virtually Thursday to discuss its draft recommendations for the guaranteed-income experiment, in which about 25 ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Sports
City
New Britain, CT
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Hartford, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Manchester, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
Hartford Courant

New teachers are leaving Hartford schools at an alarming pace, with one out of every four new teachers moving on

New teachers are leaving Hartford Public Schools at an alarming pace, with one out of every four teachers moving on after their first year on the job. The problem of teacher turnover has been felt the most acutely in some of the city’s lowest-performing schools. The loss of more than 20 percent of their teaching staff has created a “perpetual churn” that hurts the district’s efforts to recover ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Sprawling, secluded Montevideo mountaintop estate in Avon comes back on market for $6 million as pandemic stirs up buyers for high-end ‘recreational retreats’

Montevideo, the sprawling, Avon estate atop Talcott Mountain with views to the Litchfield Hills, has been on and off the market for a decade, but COVID-19 may have opened up a whole new set of well-heeled buyers for the $6 million listing. The pandemic forced people to think differently about their homes, where they were spending more time. That has heated up the search for second, even third ...
AVON, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy