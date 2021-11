The Astros are in the driver’s seat, but Dusty Baker isn’t going to kick his feet up until his team reaches its ultimate destination. Houston appeared to be on a fast track to offseason vacation when it was shellacked by the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. But the Astros rebounded with two drubbings of their own, and they now have a pair of opportunities to clinch a World Series berth on their home field.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO