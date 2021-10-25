CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix Suns owner goes on defensive ahead of rumored ESPN report on bias

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y35qZ_0cc4lp3000
© Getty

Robert Sarver, the owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, went on the defensive ahead of a rumored ESPN investigation into allegations of racial and gender bias in his organization.

Sarver, the managing partner of the Suns Legacy Partners LLC, said in a statement on Friday that he was shocked about the allegations ESPN made about him and his organizations.

“I don’t know how to prove that something DIDN’T happen, and it is difficult to erase or forget ugly accusations once they are made,” Sarver said in a statement. “I categorically deny any and all suggestions that I used disparaging language related to race or gender.”

Sarver, the executive chairman of Western Alliance Bancorporation, bought the Suns in 2004 with a group of other investors.

He said he is proud “of the record of diversity and inclusion” both of his teams have on and off the court.

NBA reporter Jordan Schultz reported on Friday that the NBA is preparing for ESPN to publish a story accusing Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment within his organization.

Schultz noted the league could forcibly remove Sarver if there is enough evidence to support such claims, as it did with Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014 when he was recorded making racist comments during a phone call with his girlfriend.

The Suns issued a statement saying they have the evidence and eyewitness accounts that contradict the upcoming reports.

"We urge everyone not to rush to judgement here," it wrote. "Especially based on lies, innuendo and a false narrative to attack our organization and its leadership."

ESPN published a report in 2019 describing a “messy and dysfunctional” front office culture with the Suns organization, sharing how Sarver would dress down star players in the locker rooms.

The rumored ESPN report also comes in the wake of NFL coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders being fired over a series of emails sent a decade ago expressing racist, sexist and homophobic views.

Both Phoenix franchises are near the top of their respective leagues. The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA championship last season, while the Mercury lost the WNBA championship earlier this month to the Chicago Sky.

The Hill has reached out to the NBA and ESPN for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver Denies Allegations of Racism, Gender Discrimination

Robert Sarver denies allegations of racism, gender discrimination originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Phoenix Suns and team owner Robert Sarver posted lengthy statements Friday evening disputing claims of racism and gender discrimination made in an ESPN story that has not yet been published. “I am wholly shocked by...
NBA
Fox News

Suns' Robert Sarver strongly dismisses racism, misconduct claims ahead of rumored report

The Phoenix Suns strongly pushed back on a rumor team owner Robert Sarver will be accused of "racism, sexism and sexual harassment" in an upcoming story. Sports reporter Jordan Schultz floated the rumor on Friday the NBA was preparing for the allegations against Sarver without going into too much detail. In a tweet, Schultz wrote "the NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver."
NBA
KTLA

Suns deny sexism, racism allegations prior to publication of ESPN report

The Phoenix Suns released a statement regarding a potential media investigation into the workplace culture of the franchise, denying that the organization or owner Robert Sarver have a history of racism or sexism. The statement sent Friday said the organization is aware that ESPN is working on a story accusing the organization of misconduct on […]
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Suns owner Robert Sarver denies wrongdoing

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver sharply disputed allegations on misdeeds that reportedly will be published in a forthcoming ESPN article. According to a Friday tweet from Jordan Schultz, who co-hosts an NBA podcast with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, the ESPN article will accuse Sarver of "racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Robert Sarver
Bleacher Report

Suns' Robert Sarver Denies Alleged Wrongdoing Detailed in Forthcoming ESPN Story

The Phoenix Suns released a statement Friday calling allegations made in a forthcoming ESPN story "completely baseless." Reporter Jordan Schultz tweeted Sarver is being accused of "racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents." No further details on the story have been made public. Sarver's full statement calls...
NBA
The Spun

Suns Release Statement Addressing Forthcoming Report About Owner Robert Sarver

Earlier today, NBA reporter Jordan Schultz reported that the NBA was preparing for a “massive” story about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. In it, according to Schultz, are allegations of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment. “With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly...
NBA
chatsports.com

Suns owner Robert Sarver refutes reports of misconduct

Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver, Portland Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum, National Basketball Association. Phoenix, we have a problem. Maybe. Probably. But maybe. A report came out today that ESPN is preparing a long, indepth story that will implicate Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on a number of concerning issues. Breaking: The...
NBA
bizjournals

Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver deny allegations in ESPN article — before it's published

Even before a potential bombshell story was published by ESPN, the Phoenix Suns front office and owner Robert Sarver are denying allegations of racism, sexism and sexual assault. The sports world was made aware of the potential scope of the article's allegations Friday afternoon when NBA reporter Jordan Schultz tweeted...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Phoenix Mercury#Los Angeles Clippers#Phoenix Suns Lrb
Hoops Rumors

NBA preparing for bombshell report on Suns owner Robert Sarver?

The NBA is preparing for a “massive story” about Suns owner Robert Sarver facing allegations of racism, sexism and sexual harassment, sources tell veteran reporter Jordan Schultz. According to Schultz, a “series of incidents” are expected to be described in the forthcoming story. If there’s enough evidence to support those...
NBA
ClutchPoints

New details emerge on scandalous report against Suns owner Robert Sarver

If recent reports about team owner Robert Sarver are true, the Phoenix Suns could find themselves in a messy situation soon. As NBA insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday, the NBA is bracing itself for a bombshell story accusing the Suns owner of “racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents.” The veteran reporter added that the evidences compiled in the huge piece could push the league to forcibly remove Sarver as franchise owner.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
43K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy