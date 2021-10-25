CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nc678_0cc4lllK00

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan said a young seal made a rare visit to a fishing harbor, but left the area before it could be captured.

The New Taipei City Animal Protection Department said witnesses first reported spotting a seal at the Bitou Fishing Port in Ruifang District on Sunday, and officials initially suspected the animal actually was a Eurasian otter.

The department said officials confirmed the animal was a seal and contacted the nearby Ocean World aquarium, which verified that none of its animals were missing.

Officials said the animal may have been the first wild seal ever to visit Taiwan.

The department said rescuers feared the seal might depend on its mother for food, so they launched an effort to capture the seal for its own protection.

The seal managed to evade its pursuers and left he fishing harbor. The department said reports from fishermen who spotted the seal outside the harbor indicate that the animal is successfully catching fish on its own, so the search was called off.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rare seal pup found injured in Aberdeen released back into the sea

A rare ringed seal found injured in Aberdeen has been released back into the waters of Shetland after being cared for by a wildlife charity.The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) worked to heal Hispi - a rare breed the likes of which have only been sighted in the UK up to 30 times in the last century.Ringed seals are most often spotted in Arctic waters but Hispi, who was between six and eight weeks old when he was spotted in August, was found lethargic and with multiple abrasions at Cove Bay harbour in Aberdeen. He...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

5 Haunted Fishing Spots to Visit this Halloween Season

For spooky season, we're digging up discoveries of a darker nature. Here's 5 haunted spots where the fishing is so good, it's scary. Whispers and rumors. Secret spots and guarded charts. When things go bump at the end of your line and all you hear is your screaming reel, you know you’re fishing in one of Florida’s many haunted fishing holes. When a place is as old as Florida, it’s sure to have a few ghosts, particularly when that history is as, let’s say, “preternatural” as is Florida’s. There is no way to document all of Florida’s paranormal and ghostly places, but in the spirit of the Halloween season, here’s a short list of some of Florida’s most haunted fishing spots.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IFLScience

Enormous Rare Owl Makes First Public Appearance In 150 Years

The Shelley’s eagle owl (Bubo shelleyi) swooped back into the public eye this week after a 150-year hiatus, making its long-awaited appearance in Ghana. The species, dubbed the “holy grail” of giant owls, has evidently been lurking in the shadows of African rainforests for the last 150 years, having not been formally sighted since the 1870s. While this isn’t to say it hasn’t been spotted by human eyes in that time, this particular sighting is of significance as it gave scientists the opportunity to conduct an impromptu photoshoot with glowing results.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Pumice pileup from undersea volcano causing damage in Japan

Massive amounts of volcanic pumice pebbles spewed from an undersea volcano in the Pacific Ocean have been piling up on southern Japanese coasts, damaging ports and fishing boats, and prompting the central government to establish a task force to deal with the unwanted arrivals as a natural disaster, officials said.The gray pebbles were spewed and floating from the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano in the Ogasawara island chain, which erupted in mid-August. The island is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of Tokyo Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters Friday that the pumice pebble damages have so far affected...
ASIA
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Animals#Ocean World#Eurasian
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
ourcommunitynow.com

WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video

Welp. This isn't something you see every day ... In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Captured by tourist Cory Conlon, he was "surprised" to see the two predators interact in such a way, so he did as anybody would do in this situation: record it on video.
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy