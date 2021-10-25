CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley Resident Wins $3M In Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket Game

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crowley resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxhe5_0cc4ljzs00

(credit: Texas Lottery)

The ticket was purchased at Wal-Mart Fuel Center, located at 1301 E. FM 1187, in Crowley. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $199 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.

Comments / 13

buddywiser8
5d ago

Congratulations and may their good fortune help them for the rest of their lives. There's so much that you could do with that kind of money if you invest it and not go spend crazy with it also.

