Crowley Resident Wins $3M In Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket Game

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crowley resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

The ticket was purchased at Wal-Mart Fuel Center, located at 1301 E. FM 1187, in Crowley. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $199 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.