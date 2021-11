Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said it was a do nothing week in corn and beans, and it could have been a lot worse! Actually the charts and weekly close looks pretty good for corn and especially oats. The USDA announced a dairy sale of corn and two lots of soybeans that was supportive. However, there were around 1300 deliveries against the November contract which was a surprise. That is a lot more deliveries than in any expiring bean contract all year!

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO