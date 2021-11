The Utica Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old Utica woman as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Angel D. Boykin, who police say as of September 3rd, has been wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The charge is as a result of an illegal weapons possession investigation stemming from a motor vehicle accident investigation in May, 2021, according to Lt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO